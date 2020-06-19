|
TAKARANGI, Evelyn Myrtle. Passed away peacefully at home on 17 June 2020, surrounded by her loving whānau. Mum will lie at St Paul's Anglican Church, Anaua Street, Putiki. Karakia will be held at 7.00pm on Friday, 19 June 2020 at St Paul's. A celebration of her life will be held in The Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, on Saturday, 20 June 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by Interment in the Putiki Urupa. Tena ra, e taku whaea, moe marie.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle from June 19 to June 20, 2020