TAKARANGI Evelyn Myrtle Maurice, Marian, Huia, Mitzi and Billy would like to express our heartfelt appreciation for the many cards, flowers, kai, aroha and manaaki during the loss of Mum. For the wonderful care Mum received at Whanganui Hospital Medical Ward and from the Whanganui Ambulance Service during her final hours we are particularly grateful. We would also like to thank Paul Watkins for his professional manner that guided us through Mum's final farewell and to the Ministers - Bernard Broughton and Elizabeth Body, ringawera and kaumatua. To the overwhelming kindness from neighbours and family acquaintances we are humbled by your aroha. For all those who gave of their time and travelled distances far and near, kia ora. E kore tōu puna aroha e memeha
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 4, 2020