|
|
WISE, Faith Annie (nee Coleman). Passed peacefully at Maida Vale on Monday 21st September 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Daude. Much loved mother and mother- in-law of Lyn and Alan Melody (New Plymouth), Jennifer (dec), Chris and Sally Wise (Mokau), and Dalene and Alex Brown (Havelock North). Adored Nana of Craig, Michael, Jennifer, Chris, Matt, Jeremy, Flyn, Tacka, Brieley, Layna, Taryn, and her great -grandchildren. Tributes to Faith may be left online at www.wabraham.co. nz/notices or sent to "The Wise Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. The family would like to thank staff at Maida Vale and Woodrow Grove for their love and care for Mum. In accordance with Faith's wishes a private family cremation has been held. A memorial service for Faith will be held in Raetihi at a later date.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2020