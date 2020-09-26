Home

BRUTSCH, Fay Robin. Peacefully at Hospice Whanganui on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. At the fantastic age of 90. Dearly loved wife of her late husband Hans. Much loved mother of Robin, and Susanne and Neil McClure. A loving Nana to all her 5 grandchildren and 8.5 great grandchildren. Much-loved sister of Peggy, and loved by all her nephews, nieces, family and friends in Australia, New Zealand and Switzerland. A special thank you to all the wonderful doctors, nurses and carers at Hospice. In accordance with Fay's wishes a Private Family Service has taken place.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2020
