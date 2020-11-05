|
ISLES, Florence Joan (Joan). Passed away peacefully with family at her side on Monday, November 2, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Bruce. Loved mum and mother in law of Vivienne and Alex, Kevin and Joanne, the late Robert, Heather and Ron, Rochelle and Craig. A much loved and cherished Nana to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at the Marton Bible Chapel, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10am.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 5, 2020