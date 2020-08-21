Home

Florence May (May) HAZARD

Florence May (May) HAZARD Notice
HAZARD, Florence May (May). Left us peacefully on 19 August 2020 in her 98th year. Beloved wife and devoted companion of the late Douglas. Dearly loved Mother of Rosalind and Ian, Elizabeth and Graham (deceased), Sally and Geoffrey (deceased), Mary and Jan, Barbara (deceased), Nick and Bernadette, Penny, and Stephen and Joanna. Cherished great fun Grandma of 23 grandchildren and Great-Grandma to 32. We are all left with wonderful memories of a loving Mum and Grandma who filled her 98 years with family, laughter, fun, friends and some crazy adventures. Special thanks to the staff of the Bert Sutcliffe Village for the care and companionship they gave our Mum. In lieu of flowers, donations to 'Trees That Count' would be welcome. Due to Covid, a private family service will be held. Manning Funeral Cottage Auckland Ph: 09 3779790
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2020
