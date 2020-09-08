Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick TROUGHTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Arthur (Fred) TROUGHTON

Add a Memory
Frederick Arthur (Fred) TROUGHTON Notice
TROUGHTON, Frederick Arthur (Fred). Passed away peacefully in Wanganui on 6th September 2020, aged 90. Dearly loved husband of Ivy. Loved Dad and father in law of Duncan and Pam; Christine and Bruce Harrex. Much loved Grandad of Charlotte, Kimberly and Paige; Rose, Hazel and Tim. Proud Great Grandad of all his Great Grandchildren. A Special thanks to the staff at Masonic Court Rest Home and the Whanganui Hospital for all your care. In lieu of flowers donations to Forest & Bird would be appreciated and may be sent C/- Cleveland Funeral Home, PO Box 7102, Wanganui or www. forestandbird.org.nz A service to celebrate Fred's life will be live-streamed at www. clevelandfunerals.co. nz on Thursday 10th September 2020 at 2pm. For more information please call 06 345 5522.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -