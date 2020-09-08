|
|
TROUGHTON, Frederick Arthur (Fred). Passed away peacefully in Wanganui on 6th September 2020, aged 90. Dearly loved husband of Ivy. Loved Dad and father in law of Duncan and Pam; Christine and Bruce Harrex. Much loved Grandad of Charlotte, Kimberly and Paige; Rose, Hazel and Tim. Proud Great Grandad of all his Great Grandchildren. A Special thanks to the staff at Masonic Court Rest Home and the Whanganui Hospital for all your care. In lieu of flowers donations to Forest & Bird would be appreciated and may be sent C/- Cleveland Funeral Home, PO Box 7102, Wanganui or www. forestandbird.org.nz A service to celebrate Fred's life will be live-streamed at www. clevelandfunerals.co. nz on Thursday 10th September 2020 at 2pm. For more information please call 06 345 5522.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2020