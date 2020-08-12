|
HOLMES, Frederick Randal (Fred). On 10th August 2020 at Wanganui Hospital surrounded by his loving family, aged 77 years. Dearly loved Husband and soulmate of Christine. Beloved Dad, Father-in-law and Grandpop of Martin, Verity, Marcus, and Ashlee Holmes and Helen, Darryl, Samantha, and Nicholas Petherick. Loved brother of the late Val and Roy Williams, Dot and the late Peter Seed, and brother-in-law of Paul Smith. Step brother of Denise, Kevin, and Bev. Much loved Uncle of his nieces and nephews and their families. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Friends of the Opera House would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Fred's Service. Friends are invited to a celebration of Fred's life in the Royal Wanganui Opera House on Friday 14th August 2020 at 11am to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2020