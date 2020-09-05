Home

Frederick Randal (Fred) HOLMES

Frederick Randal (Fred) HOLMES Notice
HOLMES Frederick Randal (Fred) Christine, Martin, Helen and their families sincerely thank everyone who sent cards, flowers, food, messages, e-mails and who attended the service on Fred's passing. Your support is truly appreciated. Special thanks to CCU at Whanganui Hospital, Gordon Munro for his guidance in organising the service, Dempsey & Forrest, especially Colin McGrail for his caring support, the staff and the Friends of the Royal Whanganui Opera House, and Dr Deon Hazelhurst. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2020
