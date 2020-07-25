|
BELTON, Gavin Maurice. Passed away on Friday 17th July 2020 at his home in Stratford with family by his side. Dearly loved husband of the late Margarette, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Linda and Bob, Grahame (deceased), Bruce and Sandy, Karen, Gavin and Rayma, grandad of Deidre and Jonathon, Heather and Bevan; Brooke and Chris, Adam; Joseph, Gavin; Shannelle, Rosie, great grandad of Dakota, Jessica and Eva. All messages to the Belton family can be sent to C/- P O Box 218 Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com In accordance with Gavin's wishes a private family service has been held. Brian Darth Funeral Services Stratford Phone 06 765 7672
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 25, 2020