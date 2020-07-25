Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki 4393
06-765 7672
Resources
More Obituaries for Gavin BELTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gavin Maurice BELTON

Add a Memory
Gavin Maurice BELTON Notice
BELTON, Gavin Maurice. Passed away on Friday 17th July 2020 at his home in Stratford with family by his side. Dearly loved husband of the late Margarette, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Linda and Bob, Grahame (deceased), Bruce and Sandy, Karen, Gavin and Rayma, grandad of Deidre and Jonathon, Heather and Bevan; Brooke and Chris, Adam; Joseph, Gavin; Shannelle, Rosie, great grandad of Dakota, Jessica and Eva. All messages to the Belton family can be sent to C/- P O Box 218 Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com In accordance with Gavin's wishes a private family service has been held. Brian Darth Funeral Services Stratford Phone 06 765 7672
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gavin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -