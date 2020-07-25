|
ALLEN, Gaye Patricia. Passed away peacefully in Whanganui Hospital on Friday 24 July 2020, aged 67 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Ali and Pat. Loved Sister of Ali and (the late) Esdale, David and Jenny, Robert and Sheena, and Grant and Kim. Special thanks to Gaye's carers at IHC/ Idea Services, Nikau Street, and the staff at Whanganui Hospital CCU. A service to celebrate Gaye's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui, on Tuesday, 28th of July 2020 at 3:30pm.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 25, 2020