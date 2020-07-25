Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gaye ALLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gaye Patricia ALLEN

Add a Memory
Gaye Patricia ALLEN Notice
ALLEN, Gaye Patricia. Passed away peacefully in Whanganui Hospital on Friday 24 July 2020, aged 67 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Ali and Pat. Loved Sister of Ali and (the late) Esdale, David and Jenny, Robert and Sheena, and Grant and Kim. Special thanks to Gaye's carers at IHC/ Idea Services, Nikau Street, and the staff at Whanganui Hospital CCU. A service to celebrate Gaye's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui, on Tuesday, 28th of July 2020 at 3:30pm.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gaye's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -