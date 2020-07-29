|
JONKER, Geert (Gerry). Peacefully at home with family on 28 July 2020, aged 83 years. Much-loved husband of Enna for 59 years. Loved father and father-in- law of Wilma and Martin, Ruth and Anton, Niels and Simon, and Karin and Ken. Loved son of the late Lambert Cornelis Jonker and Hiltje Wijma. Loved brother of Boukje (deceased) and Lies. Loved Opa to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service for Gerry in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui, on Saturday 1 August 2020 at 11.00 a.m. to be followed by burial in the Aramoho Cemetery.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 29, 2020