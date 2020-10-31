|
CHURTON, George John (John). Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday 30 October 2020, aged 88 years. Much loved husband of Annie. Loved father of Erroll, Debbie (dec), and Dion. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Whanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at John's Service. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of John's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Wednesday 4 November 2020, at 11.00 a.m. to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2020