Gillian Mary (Gill) ROSS

Gillian Mary (Gill) ROSS Notice
ROSS, Gillian Mary (Gill). Peacefully at home on July 10, 2020. Loved wife of the late Barry. Cherished Mum and mother in law of Michael and Debbie, Jacqueline and Martin Pennefather, and Blair and Sara. Much loved Nana of Hamish, Stuart, James, Anna, Georgie, and Charlie. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and can be left at Gill's service. Friends are invited to attend a service for Gill in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Monday July 13, 2020 at 11.00am to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 11, 2020
