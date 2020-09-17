|
ROGERS, Gladys Delma (nee Stuthridge). Passed away peacefully on Monday 14th September 2020, at Summerset Care Centre, Wanganui, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Barry Rogers and loved mother and mother in law of Doug and Lisa, Sandy and Geoff, Lynne and Russell, Di and Neil, Paul and Colette. Dearly loved Nana of Blake, Dillon and Yasmin; Taylor; Chonelle, Tori and Hayley; and Max. Loved Great Gran of Matilda and Jack; Henry, Neeve and Edie. Special thanks to the amazing team at Summerset Care Centre for their kindness and wonderful care of Mum over the last few months. A service to celebrate Glad's life will be livestreamed at www. clevelandfunerals.co. nz, on Friday 18 September 2020, at 11am. For more information please call 06 345 5522.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 17, 2020