Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys ROGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Delma (Stuthridge) ROGERS

Add a Memory
Gladys Delma (Stuthridge) ROGERS Notice
ROGERS, Gladys Delma (nee Stuthridge). Passed away peacefully on Monday 14th September 2020, at Summerset Care Centre, Wanganui, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Barry Rogers and loved mother and mother in law of Doug and Lisa, Sandy and Geoff, Lynne and Russell, Di and Neil, Paul and Colette. Dearly loved Nana of Blake, Dillon and Yasmin; Taylor; Chonelle, Tori and Hayley; and Max. Loved Great Gran of Matilda and Jack; Henry, Neeve and Edie. Special thanks to the amazing team at Summerset Care Centre for their kindness and wonderful care of Mum over the last few months. A service to celebrate Glad's life will be livestreamed at www. clevelandfunerals.co. nz, on Friday 18 September 2020, at 11am. For more information please call 06 345 5522.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -