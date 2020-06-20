Home

LAWLESS, Glenis. Passed away peacefully at home in Wanganui, on 16th June 2020, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of Graeme, mother and mother-in-law to Garth and Trish, Debra and Brent, John and Fran, Grandma of Corina, Daisy, Benjamin and Daniel. A service to celebrate Glenis's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui, on Monday, 22nd of June, 2020 at 3pm, and will be live streamed on www. clevelandfunerals.co. nz
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle from June 20 to June 22, 2020
