BULLOCK, Glenys Irene. Passed away peacefully at Broadview Rest Home, with family at her side, on 22nd August 2020. Daughter of the late Helen and Sam Harrison. Sister and sister in law of Richard and Elizabeth. Loved wife of Richard. loved Mum and mother in law of Paula and Lyndon, and Rhys and Pen. Loved Nan of Rylee, Ellen, Georgia, and Greer. Special thanks to the staff of Okere House and Broadview for their loving care of Glenys. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers Wanganui would be appreciated and may be placed in the Chapel Atrium or sent C/- PO Box 7102. A service to celebrate Glenys' life will be live-streamed at www. clevelandfunerals.co. nz on Wednesday 26th August 2020 at 2pm. For more information please call 06 345 5522.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2020