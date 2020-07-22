Home

Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Service
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
2:00 p.m.
All Saints Chapel of Purewa Crematorium
St John's Road
Meadowbank
Professor Emeritus Gordon Draisey Bethell MALLINSON

Professor Emeritus Gordon Draisey Bethell MALLINSON Notice
MALLINSON, Emeritus Professor Gordon Draisey Bethell. On July 20th 2020 at Auckland Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, aged 75 years. Dearly beloved husband of Jeanette. Loved father of Kirily and Stephen, Melanie and Grant. Treasured grandad of Isabelle and Sienna. A Celebration of Gordons life will be held at the All Saints Chapel of Purewa Crematorium Auckland, on Saturday 25th July at 2pm. In Lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society (Multiple myeloma Research) PO Box 1724, Auckland would be appreciated. All communications to the Mallinson Family to PO Box 56013 Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 22, 2020
