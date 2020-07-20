|
|
FOX-DARBY, Gordon Edward. (Buddy) Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday the 17th of July at Whanganui Hospital, aged 84 years. Dearly loved father of Shelley and Bill, Nicola and Ross, Linda and David, Paul and Louisa and Rhys and Rosie. A dearly loved companion of Stella. He is loved by fourteen Grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Dad you were a strong fighter to the end! You will always be in our hearts and thoughts forever. Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Gordon's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui, TODAY Monday 20th July 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 20, 2020