Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Service
Monday, Jul. 20, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Forrest Lawn Chapel
208 Guyton Street
Whanganui
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon FOX-DARBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Edward (Buddy) FOX-DARBY

Add a Memory
Gordon Edward (Buddy) FOX-DARBY Notice
FOX-DARBY, Gordon Edward. (Buddy) Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday the 17th of July at Whanganui Hospital, aged 84 years. Dearly loved father of Shelley and Bill, Nicola and Ross, Linda and David, Paul and Louisa and Rhys and Rosie. A dearly loved companion of Stella. He is loved by fourteen Grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Dad you were a strong fighter to the end! You will always be in our hearts and thoughts forever. Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Gordon's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui, TODAY Monday 20th July 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -