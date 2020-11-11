Home

CROSS, Grayson Allan. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 8 November 2020 aged 28 years with his family by his side after an accident in January 2020. Adored by his daughter Ivy and her mother Cassie. Loved partner of Liv. Cherished son of Gary and the late Chris. Loved brother and brother in law of Kelly and Zane, Richard and Kimberley, Todd and Tamsin, and Glenn and Cathy. Much loved uncle, nephew and friend to many. A service for Grayson will be held at The Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Thursday (tomorrow), 12 November 2020 at 2pm.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 11, 2020
