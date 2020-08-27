Home

Gregor Grant (Butch) RUSCOE

Gregor Grant (Butch) RUSCOE Notice
RUSCOE, Gregor Grant (Butch). Passed away on 25th August 2020. Dearly loved husband of Joscelyn, father and father in law of Greg and Clara, Megan and Steven Special brother in law (father) of Paul Spencer and Jenny Tantrum. 'R.I.P Butch' A Celebration of Butch's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Saturday, 29th August 2020 at 11am followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Ruscoe family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2020
