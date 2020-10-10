|
|
|
PEETI-TYSON, Gus (Terence) The Peeti-Tyson Whanau wish to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, kindness and support shown during our time of sadness. We send our heartfelt thanks to all the friends and families who provided emotional and practical support. To those who phoned, travelled from afar, sent messages of condolence as well as those who kindly gave koha....we are forever grateful! A special word of thanks to Neighbours, Emergency Services and Melissa & staff from Dempsey & Forrest for the kindness and respect shown at all times. Please accept this notice as a personal acknowledgement of our sincere gratitude.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 10, 2020