Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gweneth REYNOLDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gweneth May (Gwen) REYNOLDS

Add a Memory
Gweneth May (Gwen) REYNOLDS Obituary
REYNOLDS, Gweneth May (Gwen). On June 10, 2020 at Wanganui Hospital In her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Mac. Loved daughter of the late Nellie and Bal Campbell. Dearest friend of Liz and Henry Parr and Eileen and Owen Lawrence for nearly 60 years, and a loving aunty to all their families. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Gwen's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Monday June 15, 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by cremation at the Aramoho Crematorium.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gweneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -