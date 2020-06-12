|
|
REYNOLDS, Gweneth May (Gwen). On June 10, 2020 at Wanganui Hospital In her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Mac. Loved daughter of the late Nellie and Bal Campbell. Dearest friend of Liz and Henry Parr and Eileen and Owen Lawrence for nearly 60 years, and a loving aunty to all their families. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Gwen's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Monday June 15, 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by cremation at the Aramoho Crematorium.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 12, 2020