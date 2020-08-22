|
TOY, Gyda Aliette. On 19th August 2020 peacefully at Home, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Trevor. Much loved Mum and Mother-in- law of Rosemary and Gary Severinsen, Bev and Richard Hoskins, Graham and Eva (Sydney), Andrew and Jane. A loved Grandma of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. All messages to the Toy Family, C/- P.O.Box 362, Whanganui. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Gyda's life in the Central Baptist Church, Cnr Dublin & Wicksteed Streets, Whanganui on Tuesday 25th August 2020 at 1pm to be followed by Interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery. Gyda's Funeral Service will be Webcast live on www. dempseyandforrest. co.nz watch a Funeral online link.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2020