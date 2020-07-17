|
|
BROWN, Harry. (Formerly of Ohakune) Peacefully in Summerset Centre Wanganui on Monday, 13th July 2020, aged 83 years. Loved son of the late Harry and Gladys. Special cousin and friend of Stephen Evans, John Evans, Sue Martin, Alan Smeaton, Ruth Evans, Gladys Smeaton, and their families. Special thanks to the carers at Summerset. A service to celebrate Harry's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui on Tuesday 21st July 2020 at 1.30pm.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 17, 2020