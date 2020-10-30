Home

Hazel Marita ORR

Hazel Marita ORR Notice
ORR, Hazel Marita. Peacefully with Tina by her side, in her care apartment at St Johns Wood Rest home, Taupo on 26 October 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Cecil, much loved mum of Tina and the late Ray and good friend and mother-in- law of Ian. Cherished Grandma of Dean, Carl and Hasely and Grandma Hazel to Phoebe and Claudia, Khan, Bailey and Taylor and Windsor. A Service to celebrate Hazel's life will be held at Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street Taupo on Saturday 31st October 2020 at 1.30pm followed by Private cremation. No Flowers please. All communication to PO Box 940 Taupo 3351, Taupo Funeral Service Ltd FDANZ. Another angel in Heaven
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2020
