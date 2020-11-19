|
ORR, Hazel Marita. Passed away peacefully in Taupo on 26 October, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Cecil, much loved mum of Tina and the late Ray, and good friend and mother-in- law of Ian. Cherished Grandma of Dean, Carl and Hasely, and Grandma Hazel to her six great grandchildren. A Memorial Service for Hazel will be held in the Burnblea Chapel, 173 Ingestre Street, Whanganui on Saturday 21st November, at 2pm. Followed by interment of her ashes at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 19, 2020