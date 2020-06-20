|
|
CRANSTON, Heather. In Wanganui Hospital on June 16, 2020, aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late Tony. Much loved mother and mother in law of Colin and Jocelyn, Keith and Eva, Bruce and Karen, Neil and Mary, and Kay. Dearly loved Nana, and Great Nana of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special friend of Ken. Special thanks to the staff at Jane Winstone for their care and patience and Rob and his colleagues at A&E, Whanganui Hospital and Julie and the Dempsey & Forrest Team for their forever care and professionalism. "Peacefully now at rest" All messages C/- The Cranston Family, P.O. Box 341, Wanganui. In accordance with Heather's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 20, 2020