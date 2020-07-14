Home

Hilary Evelyn (Jackson) HOPKINS

Hilary Evelyn (Jackson) HOPKINS Notice
HOPKINS, Hilary Evelyn (nee Jackson). Passed away peacefully at Whanganui Hospital on 11 July 2020, aged 95, with her family at her side. Cherished wife of the late John Hopkins, beloved mother and mother in law of Louise, Warwick and Petrene. Much loved Granny of Mikaela and Mike, Annabel, Sophie and Jake and proud Great Granny of Miles and Lila. Special friend of Lyn. In lieu of flowers donations to The Neurological Foundation, neurological.org.nz, would be appreciated. Friends are invited to celebrate Hilary's life at St Chad's Anglican Church, 39 Great North Road, Wanganui, on Friday 17 July 2020 at 11am.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 14, 2020
