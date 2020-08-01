|
FOWLIE, Ian Alan. Aged 91years. Peacefully on Saturday 25th July 2020 at Annie Brydon lifecare. Dearly loved soulmate of Mary for 67 years. Treasured father and father-in- law of Richard and Linda (Waverley), Maryrose (Tekapo), Alan (Hokitika), Bruce and Joy (Kakaramea), David and Denise (Ararata), Lyall (deceased), Vannessa and Carl (Rawhitiroa). Admired and adored by his 17 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Special thanks to Hayden and Ebony for everything they have done, and to the staff at Brydon Court for their care and compassion. A service for Ian will be held at the TSB Hub Camberwell Road, Hawera, Tuesday 4th August 2020 commencing at 1pm. Followed by a private burial. You are welcome to join the family for a gathering after the burial at Rough Habits from 5pm. HARDINGS FUNERALS 2019 06 278 8633
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2020