Ian Edwin MORRIS

Ian Edwin MORRIS Notice
MORRIS, Ian Edwin. Passed away in Victoria, Australia on September 30th 2020. Treasured husband and father of Helen, Emma, Hannah and Libby. Loved youngest son of Marilyn and Ted, loved brother and in- law of Philip and Margaret, Julie and Ken, Bruce and Kerri-Ann, and Fiona and Phil. Loved uncle, nephew and cousin of his extended family. A celebration of Ian's life is to be live streamed at the Whanganui Intermediate School at 7.45pm on Friday 9th October 2020. Those who knew Ian are welcome to attend.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2020
