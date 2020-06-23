|
PATTERSON, Ian Percy. On June 18, 2020 peacefully in Wanganui Hospital surrounded by his loving family, aged 75 years. Loved son of the late Caroline and Percy Patterson, and loved stepson of the late Lance Dixon. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Patricia and the late John Mair, and Janet and the late John O'Neill. A loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Ian will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his many friends in the community. In accordance with Ian's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 23, 2020