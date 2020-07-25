Home

BUCHAN, Ingeborg Helena. (Inga) On 22nd July 2020, in her 95th year. Loving wife of the late Alexander. Much loved mother of Edward and Heather, Yvonne and Clive, Inga and Stan, and Juleigh. Loved by her Grandchildren Roger, Phillip, Heidi, Geoffrey, Elizabeth, Charlotte, Jennifer (deceased), Samuel, Kathrine, Benjamin, Micheal, Rhys and her 16 great grandchildren. Loving stepmother to the late Margaret. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Inga's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Wednesday 29th July 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 25, 2020
