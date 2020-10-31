Home

Jack Wayne CUTELLI

Jack Wayne CUTELLI Notice
CUTELLI, Jack Wayne. On October 28, 2020 suddenly without warning Jack left us, aged 14 years. Adored and most precious son of Karen. Much loved best friend and brother of Mia. Treasured grandson of Dianne Price and the late Wayne Cutelli. Dearly loved great grandson of the late Ngaire and Peter Price. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Jack's life in the Central Baptist Church, Wicksteed Street, Wanganui NEXT Saturday November 7, 2020 at 11.00am, to be followed by interment in the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2020
