Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-355 1889
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Resources
More Obituaries for James HUANG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James HUANG

Add a Memory
James HUANG Notice
HUANG, James. Passed away suddenly on Wednesday 12 August 2020, at just 27 years old. Dearly loved son of Jing Bo (Paul) and Yan Mei (May), and cherished brother of Aron. "A loving, kind and hard-working man. Rest in Peace James." Messages to the Huang family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. Our heartfelt thanks to all the special people providing us with loving support. A service for James will be held on Wednesday 19 August 2020, at 11.00am. Attendance will be by invitation only due to current restrictions on gatherings, however for the livestream details please visit the Tributes page at www.beauchamp.co. nz.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -