HUANG, James. Passed away suddenly on Wednesday 12 August 2020, at just 27 years old. Dearly loved son of Jing Bo (Paul) and Yan Mei (May), and cherished brother of Aron. "A loving, kind and hard-working man. Rest in Peace James." Messages to the Huang family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. Our heartfelt thanks to all the special people providing us with loving support. A service for James will be held on Wednesday 19 August 2020, at 11.00am. Attendance will be by invitation only due to current restrictions on gatherings, however for the livestream details please visit the Tributes page at www.beauchamp.co. nz.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 17, 2020