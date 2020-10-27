Home

James Leslie GARNER

James Leslie GARNER Notice
GARNER, James Leslie. On Sunday 18 October 2020 in Hospice Whanganui, aged 91 years. Loved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Rosary for James will be held on Tuesday 3rd November 2020 at 3pm at Dempsey & Forrest. A service to celebrate James life will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Guyton Street, Whanganui on Wednesday 4th November 2020 at 1.30pm followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Whanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the Service.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 27, 2020
