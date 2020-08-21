|
CONNORS (nee Walker), Jane Elisabeth Kay. "When sorrows come they come not as single spies but in battalions." Suddenly on August 19th, aged 54 years, in Whanganui, we lost our beloved Jane. Adored soulmate of Michael. Devoted mother of Sam (dec), Briar and Gary, Reid and Sherie, and glorious grandmother of Amelia. Best friend and big sister to Amanda-Kate. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to the Turakina Bird Sanctuary or the SPCA which can be left at Jane's Service. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Jane's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Saturday 22nd August 2020 at 1pm followed by a Private Cremation. Due to the current restrictions a maximum of 100 people are able to attend Jane's Service. The Service will be webcast live on www. dempseyandforrest. co.nz watch Funeral online link.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2020