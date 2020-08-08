|
KAZUBIERNIS, Janis Alvis (John). Peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Wednesday 5 August 2020, aged 84 years. Loved Father of Sandra Kazubiernis, John Kazubiernis, and Tania Hayes, Grandfather of Katrina Brewer, John Tangianau, Sarah Hayes, and Caleb Hayes, Great grandfather of Louie and Olivia Reid- Tangianau. According to John's wishes a private cremation has been held. Messages to [email protected] or 5 Drew Lane, Sanson 4817. William Cotton & Sons Feilding, 06 323-7062 www.feildingfunerals.co.nz
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 8, 2020