JONES - COLLINGS, Jazmine Taylor (Jaz). Suddenly taken from us as the result of an accident on Sunday 14 June 2020, aged 20 years. Darling Bub of Jessica Jones. Loved daughter of Garath Collings. Loving sister of Athena, Brooke, Chloe, Axel, and Konner. Loved granddaughter of Shona and Mike, Paul and Carren, Maxine and Graham, and great-grand daughter of Dawn. Will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends. In lieu of flowers donations to the S.P.C.A. Whanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Jazmine's Service. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Jaz's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Wednesday 24 June 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle from June 22 to June 23, 2020