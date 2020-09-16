Home

FARQUHAR, Jean. Passed away peacefully at Radius Peppertree, Palmerston North, in the care of family and nursing staff, on Monday 14 September 2020. Aged 93 years. Much loved mum of Bruce, Katherine, and Emily. Cherished Nanna of Murray, Helen, and Graham. Much loved Great Nanna Jean of Liliane, Isabella, and Theodore. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the SPCA and may be left in the chapel foyer. Messages to the Farquhar family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. Family and friends are invited to a service for Jean at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North on Thursday 17 September 2020 at 2.30pm.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 16, 2020
