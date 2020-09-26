Home

Jillian Dawn LENNOX

Jillian Dawn LENNOX Notice
LENNOX, Jillian Dawn. Suddenly but peacefully at home, on 1st April 2020, aged 83. Dearly beloved wife of Eric for 60 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Fiona and Michael Sinclair (Cheltenham), Susie and John Sargent (Sydney), Alison and Graeme Andrew (Auckland), and Anna Lennox and Justin Weir (Auckland). Treasured Granny Jill of Caitlin; Lucy and Jack; Jonty and Oscar; and Molly. A memorial service to celebrate Jill's life will be held in the Church Of The Good Shepherd, Weraroa Road, Waverley, on Thursday 1st October, 2020 at 1:30pm.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2020
