LENNOX, Jillian Dawn. Suddenly but peacefully at home, on 1st April 2020, aged 83. Dearly beloved wife of Eric for 60 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Fiona and Michael Sinclair (Cheltenham), Susie and John Sargent (Sydney), Alison and Graeme Andrew (Auckland), and Anna Lennox and Justin Weir (Auckland). Treasured Granny Jill of Caitlin; Lucy and Jack; Jonty and Oscar; and Molly. A memorial service to celebrate Jill's life will be held in the Church Of The Good Shepherd, Weraroa Road, Waverley, on Thursday 1st October, 2020 at 1:30pm.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2020