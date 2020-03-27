|
SHEPHERD, Joan Catherine. Of Marton, passed away at home on Wednesday 25th March 2020. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Derrick. Much loved Mum and mother in law to Wendy and Graham, Kathy, John, Trudy and Keith, Christine (deceased) and Cindy. Grandmother and great grandmother to many. A big thank you to the amazing Arohanui hospice staff, medical teams and carers who treated mum with such genuine care, dignity and respect. A private service has been held. Messages may be sent to P O Box 143, Marton 4741
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2020