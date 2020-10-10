|
|
FANNIN, Jocelyn Lesley (nee Ferrier). 26.12.1938 - 2.10.2020 Passed peacefully in North Shore Hospital surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of the late Russell Fannin. Loving mother to Nigel and Tony (Anthony) Fannin. Beloved grandmother to Liam, Abby and Emma Fannin. Much loved sister to Colin Ferrier, Margaret Benge and Lynley Hopkirk (deceased). A memorial celebration to be held 28th Nov in the Fielding area - location to be advised. Contact Nigel 027-451-0031 for more details.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 10, 2020