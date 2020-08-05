|
|
PAYNE, John Arthur Patrick. 21.08.1928 - 18.07.2020 John sadly passed away in Tauranga on the 18th July 2020. John is survived by his wife Joyce and family Gordon and Yvonne (Tauranga), Stewart and Robyn (Whanganui), Ian and Jane (Tauranga), Gavin and Judi (Cambridge), 12 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren. A private family ceremony was held for John in Tauranga on 24th July. Communication to [email protected] com Missed but never forgotten
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 5, 2020