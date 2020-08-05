Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John PAYNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Arthur Patrick PAYNE

Add a Memory
John Arthur Patrick PAYNE Notice
PAYNE, John Arthur Patrick. 21.08.1928 - 18.07.2020 John sadly passed away in Tauranga on the 18th July 2020. John is survived by his wife Joyce and family Gordon and Yvonne (Tauranga), Stewart and Robyn (Whanganui), Ian and Jane (Tauranga), Gavin and Judi (Cambridge), 12 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren. A private family ceremony was held for John in Tauranga on 24th July. Communication to [email protected] com Missed but never forgotten
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -