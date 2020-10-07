Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John HOWARTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Brian HOWARTH

Add a Memory
John Brian HOWARTH Notice
HOWARTH, John Brian. Peacefully at home on Monday 5th October 2020. Aged 83 Years. Much loved husband of Veronica for 61 years. Loved father of Karen, Lynne and Peter Wood, and Sue and Eddy Altomare (Melbourne). Proud grandad to Dana, Katie, Shannon, Jono, Michael and Jack, great grandad to Morven and Greer. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of John's life to be held in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, Guyton Street, Wanganui on Thursday 8th October 2020 at 2.00pm to be followed by interment in the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -