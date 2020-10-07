|
HOWARTH, John Brian. Peacefully at home on Monday 5th October 2020. Aged 83 Years. Much loved husband of Veronica for 61 years. Loved father of Karen, Lynne and Peter Wood, and Sue and Eddy Altomare (Melbourne). Proud grandad to Dana, Katie, Shannon, Jono, Michael and Jack, great grandad to Morven and Greer. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of John's life to be held in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, Guyton Street, Wanganui on Thursday 8th October 2020 at 2.00pm to be followed by interment in the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 7, 2020