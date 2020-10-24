|
Howarth John Brian. John's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, baking, letters and cards during the loss of our very special husband, father and grandfather. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of a much loved person. Special thanks to the E.D. and medical teams at Whanganui Hospital for your kind, respectful, continual care of John. Also to Colin and the Dempsey & Forrest team, your kind professionalism is to be comended. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 24, 2020