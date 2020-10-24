Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Howarth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Brian Howarth

John Brian Howarth Notice
Howarth John Brian. John's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, baking, letters and cards during the loss of our very special husband, father and grandfather. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of a much loved person. Special thanks to the E.D. and medical teams at Whanganui Hospital for your kind, respectful, continual care of John. Also to Colin and the Dempsey & Forrest team, your kind professionalism is to be comended. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -