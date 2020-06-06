|
|
BRANDON, John Herbert. On 2nd June 2020 at Base Hospital, John passed peacefully into his Heavenly Father's loving care. Beloved husband of Janice, loving father of (and Dad to) Michael and Melissa, Stephen and Varya, Maria and Natan, and Sharon. Devoted Granddad and Sabba to his grandchildren and great grandchild. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Whanganui would be appreciated. A service to celebrate John's life will be streamed on www. clevelandfunerals.co. nz Monday 8th June from 1.30pm.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 6, 2020