JONES, John. Peacefully in Whanganui Hospital on 28th November 2020. Rest In Peace. Dearly loved husband for 50 years of the late Shona. Much Dad and father-in-law of Jeremy, (the late) Hamish, Miles, Justin, Jessica Marshall, and Adam and Amanda. A loved and loving grandad to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A graveside service to farewell John will be held at the Hawera Cemetery, Gladstone Street, Hawera on Wednesday 2nd December at 12 Noon.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2020
