More Obituaries for John DEVINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Joseph DEVINE

John Joseph DEVINE Notice
DEVINE, John Joseph. Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home in Wanganui on Friday, 30 October 2020, aged 85 years. Rest In Peace. Beloved husband of the late Julianne for 59 years. Loved Father and Father in law of Chris, Jo, Megan and Simon Mouat (Sydney), Bridget and the late Barny Ayris, and Grandad to Ben, and Declan; Imogen, and Harry. Rosary will be held in St Marys Catholic Church, 1 Campbell Street, Wanganui, on Wednesday 4th November 2020 at 4:30pm. His funeral mass will be celebrated in St Mary's on Thursday, 5th November 2020 at 1.30pm.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2020
