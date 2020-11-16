|
|
MARWICK, Joshua Hugh (Josh). On 13 November 2020 aged 32 years. Dearly loved husband of Jaime. Deeply loved dad of Maddie, Max, and Maddox. Much loved son of Hugh and Lynley and son- in-law of Louise, Steve and Barb. Loved brother of Tania, Lee and Jenna, and brother- in-law of Jo and Ryan, Lee and Emma, Stu and Cadena, Scott and Kristi, and Sam. Cherished uncle to his nieces and nephews. Forever in our hearts. Special thanks to the team Hospice Whanganui for their loving care of Josh. Donations to Hospice Whanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Josh's Service. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Josh's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui, on Tuesday 17 November at 1.30 pm to be followed by a private cremation. A live webcast of Josh's Service will be available to view at www. dempseyandforrest. co.nz 'Watch Funeral Online' link.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 16, 2020